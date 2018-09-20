- On-boarding new directors
- When to bring in outside experts
- CEO and board succession planning
About the Event
As companies are challenged to achieve short-term objectives while taking steps to ensure long-term results, the board’s agenda continues to expand. Each committee of the board has unique oversight responsibilities to help the company meet the expectations of investors, employees and customers. Corporate Board Member’s 2-day, 3-program Building Better Boards: Committee Series will allow attendees to tailor their participation to their individual board role specifically related to the audit/risk, compensation and nominating/governance committees. Register for one, two or all three of the committee programs based on your board responsibilities. Each committee program will feature impactful agendas and interactive peer-driven activities to deliver fresh, first-hand solutions that will better prepare directors to fulfill their committee responsibilities. And, ample networking will ensure attendees the opportunity to establish new relationships with public company directors from across the country.
Program Agendas
Nominating & Governance Committee | Compensation Committee | Audit & Risk Committee
Nominating/Governance Committee Program
Thursday, September 20, 2018
|
7:30-8:15 AM
|
|
8:15-8:30 AM
|
Welcome
|
8:30-9:20 AM
|
Board Accountability 2.0: Investors’ Role in Driving the Evolution of Today’s Boardrooms
Learn how institutional investors evaluate board performance, along with their expectations for board composition and diversity, proxy access and climate change. And gain firsthand insights on how investors want to engage with boards on these issues throughout the year.
|
9:20-10:10 AM
|
A New Paradigm: Trends in Board Refreshment
As the business environment changes briskly, boards must adjust accordingly to ensure their makeup supports the company’s future strategy. Hear how proactive boards are orchestrating board refreshment with best practices for evaluating current board makeup and removing poor directors. Additionally, take away valuable lessons from activist-driven refreshment case studies.
|
10:10-10:25 AM
|
Networking Break
|
10:25-11:25 AM
|
Attendees will be divided into small groups to discuss relevant nominating/governance committee issues such as:
|
11:25 AM-12:15 PM
|
Building the Next-Generation Boardroom
Every industry is being transformed and the next generation of business leaders brings a invaluable perspectives to the boardroom. Hear how boards are successfully recruiting this new digitally-savvy pool of board talent and integrating them into the board culture.
|
12:15-1:00 PM
|
Lunch
Note: Agenda subject to change.
Compensation Committee Program
Thursday, September 20, 2018
|
Noon-1:00 PM
|
|
1:00-1:15 PM
|
Welcome
|
1:15-2:05 PM
|
Investors and Regulators: Changing the Executive Compensation Landscape
Gain valuable lessons from the 2018 proxy season, along with insights on how the CEO pay ratio is playing out and the real impact of tax reform on executive compensation. And learn what the new SEC commissioner makeup will mean for Dodd-Frank heading into 2019.
|
2:05-2:55 PM
|
Game of Metrics: Rethinking Your Incentive Pay Structure
As institutional investors continue to scrutinize incentive pay structures, boards face a growing challenge to set increasingly specific performance targets in both short-term and long-term incentive compensation programs. This panel will explore how compensation committees can set goals and metrics that balance internal and external perspectives and align pay with performance.
|
2:55-3:10 PM
|
Networking Break
|
3:10-3:55 PM
|
Attendees will be divided into small groups to discuss relevant compensation committee issues such as peer group development.
|
3:55-4:45 PM
|
Devil in the Details: Communicating Your Executive Pay Plan to Stakeholders
With continued skepticism around executive pay, a disjointed CD&A can hamstring even the best shareholder engagement efforts. Gain tangible feedback on how to improve your disclosure efforts to present your compensation decisions to shareholders and other external constituents.
|
4:45-5:30 PM
|
The Talent Intelligent Board
Investors are placing greater emphasis on companies’ talent strategies for long-term value creation. The best boards will embrace human capital as a competitive advantage. This panel will discuss key questions compensation committees should be asking about their talent strategy and retention risks, as well as how compensation plays into the equation.
|
5:30-6:30 PM
|Networking Reception
Note: Agenda subject to change.
Audit/Risk Committee Program
Friday, September 21, 2018
|
7:30-8:15 AM
|
|
8:15-9:05 AM
|
Digital Disruption and Convergence: Changing the Strategy and Risk Equation
Blurred sector lines, reordering supply chains, lowering pricing points … today’s boards must take a more agile approach to ERM and risk/return tradeoffs. This panel will look at how audit committees should be monitoring uncertainties and anticipating risk factors, while implementing effective controls with business partners.
|
9:05-9:55 AM
|
The Changing Face of Audit Disclosures
FASB, IASB and PCAOB guidelines are adding to the audit committee’s plate. This panel will delve into the new standards for revenue recognition, critical audit matter disclosures and non-GAAP requirements.
|
9:55-10:15 AM
|
Networking Break
|
10:15-11:00 AM
|
Attendees will be divided into small groups to discuss relevant audit committee issues not covered during the panel discussions.
|
11:00-11:50 AM
|
Sustainability & Climate Risk: Why Your Audit Committee Can’t Ignore These Risks Any Longer
Investors are becoming more and more vocal about climate change and other environment, social and governance disclosures. Is your audit committee on top of these non-financial risks? This panel will share best practices for sustainability oversight and disclosure, and explain how investors are measuring success of companies’ ESG programs.
|
11:50 AM - 12:20 PM
|
Cyber Risks: Understanding and Mitigating Your Vulnerabilities
Internal risks, supply chain and third-party risks, criminal networks … it’s no wonder that cyber risks top the board’s agenda. The inherent connection of people, devices and organizations with no geographic borders, coupled with more skillful and ambitious attacks, makes oversight of this critical risk a huge challenge. Learn the key questions your board needs to ask to mitigate cyber security vulnerabilities.
|
12:20-1:05 PM
|
Lunch
|
1:05-2:05 PM
|
It’s Not If, But When … A Cyber Breach Simulation
This interactive exercise will present a realistic scenario and demonstrate how an incident could unfold in real-time. Attendees will participate in interactive table discussions to explore important considerations, such as identifying single points of failure, the role of different executives, departments and the board, a proper business continuity plan, and a crisis communication strategy in order to minimize the impact of your organization’s next data breach.
|
2:05-3:00 PM
|
The Digital Transformation of the Finance Function ... Key Questions for Audit Committees
From advanced artificial intelligence to cloud computing and blockchain, the finance function is being transformed. As the finance department tries to keep up, key questions arise for the audit committee. This panel will explore the related internal audit considerations.
|
3:00 PM
|Event Concludes
Note: Agenda subject to change.
Register
Register for one, two or all three of the committee programs based on your board responsibilities.
Event Partners
Contact Us
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the Building Better Boards: Committee Series?
Please feel free to contact Jamie Tassa at jtassa@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1506.
